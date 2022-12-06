Solid State - Record customer demand

Solid State’s H123 results show strong revenue growth (51% y-o-y) and order intake (up 32% vs end-FY22) reflecting 31% organic growth in constant currency, as well as the acquisition of United States-based Custom Power and currency tailwinds. Trading since the period end has been ahead of management expectations, so consensus EPS estimates have been raised by 9% and 3% for FY23 and FY24, respectively.