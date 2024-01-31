Smiths News - On track to meet guidance

Smiths News’ trading update highlights the resilience of its business model in a tough macroeconomic environment, with FY24 results expected to be in line with consensus. As a reminder, our 2024e PBT forecast stands flat at £33.4m despite an anticipated 6% y-o-y decline in revenue to £1.0bn, attributable to management’s tight control of the business and the ongoing annual efficiencies being delivered. Smiths has renewed several long-term publisher contracts in the past year, which could imply visibility over c 74% of annual revenues to 2029, with potential for expansion. This should further bolster the company’s cash-generative business model and underpin the sustainability of the business in the long term.