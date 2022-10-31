Erweiterte Funktionen
SigmaRoc - Solid Q322 results despite market headwinds
31.10.22 09:50
Edison Investment Research
SigmaRoc (SRC) continues to benefit from resilient demand in both the industrial mineral and construction markets, a continuing trend which, based on FY22 consensus, will see adjusted pro-forma EBITDA growth of 19% pa since the IPO in 2017, as calculated by the company. Q322 like-for-like revenue growth was 19%, to £394m, and despite rising input prices the EBITDA margin was 19.5%, ahead of management’s expectations. The group trades on an FY22e P/E of 7.0x, at a comfortable discount to its prospective average of c 11x over the past five years.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,545 €
|0,545 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.10./12:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYX5K988
|A2DJW0
|1,20 €
|0,40 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.