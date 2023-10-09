Erweiterte Funktionen

Siemens Energy: What's behind it?




09.10.23 15:01
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Siemens Energy dropped again at the end of last week. The share price fell by a total of -1%. Even more dramatically, the share fell by -7.5 % within one week. That is much too weak, in order to justify a fast trend reversal, mean the Chartanalysten. These refer to the fact that Siemens Energy took now in the yearly comparison the weakest conceivable course. Almost even the all-time low has been reached.


Thus the share is on the way to finally spoil the mood with new negative records. For good? After all, even before the new week, there are still analysts who believe that the Siemens Energy share price has considerable potential.


Siemens Energy: New week, fresh luck?

Siemens Energy is currently unlucky in that it is not the only company affected. There is a general lack of confidence in companies that could potentially...


