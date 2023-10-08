Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens Energy":
 Aktien    


Siemens Energy: What a loss!




08.10.23 10:51
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Siemens Energy has weakened again in recent days – but there is still hope. The quotations still have room for improvement, according to analysts who have been grouped together for price forecasts on Marketscreener. However, the company lost minimally again on Wednesday.


Siemens Energy: Weaker – but not at the end

The stock gradually weakened. Quotations have now fallen below the important mark of 12 euros. But they are not at the end yet. At 11.73 euros, the share price has now reached one of the lowest levels of the past 12 months. At the same time, the share still has a downward trend that is massive – the prices are far below what analysts are forecasting.


Their estimate according to Marketscreener data is a price of a good 19 euros. Based on current prices, that would mean potential gains of more than 62 %. However,...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Siemens


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,455 € 11,575 € -0,12 € -1,04% 06.10./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ENER6Y0 ENER6Y 24,81 € 10,25 €
Werte im Artikel
134,66 plus
+1,81%
-    plus
0,00%
11,46 minus
-1,04%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,495 € -1,37%  06.10.23
Düsseldorf 11,51 € -0,26%  06.10.23
Xetra 11,455 € -1,04%  06.10.23
Hamburg 11,45 € -1,08%  06.10.23
Berlin 11,45 € -1,21%  06.10.23
Stuttgart 11,45 € -1,51%  06.10.23
Frankfurt 11,49 € -1,54%  06.10.23
Hannover 11,52 € -1,62%  06.10.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,96 $ -3,47%  06.10.23
München 11,265 € -4,37%  06.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Glencore ($GLEN). Neuer 354% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) und 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3686 Siemens Energy AG - Thread! 05.10.23
10 Tochter überholt Mutterkonzern . 15.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...