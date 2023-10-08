Siemens Energy: What a loss!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens Energy":

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Siemens Energy has weakened again in recent days – but there is still hope. The quotations still have room for improvement, according to analysts who have been grouped together for price forecasts on Marketscreener. However, the company lost minimally again on Wednesday.

Siemens Energy: Weaker – but not at the end

The stock gradually weakened. Quotations have now fallen below the important mark of 12 euros. But they are not at the end yet. At 11.73 euros, the share price has now reached one of the lowest levels of the past 12 months. At the same time, the share still has a downward trend that is massive – the prices are far below what analysts are forecasting.

Their estimate according to Marketscreener data is a price of a good 19 euros. Based on current prices, that would mean potential gains of more than 62 %. However,...