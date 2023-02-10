Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SHIELD THERAPEUT. LS-,015":
Shield Therapeutics - Strategic year-end pivot sets tone for robust FY23
10.02.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research
Shield Therapeutics’ FY22 trading update reported FY22 revenues of £8.5m, a material improvement on the £1.5m recorded in FY21 and broadly in line with our estimate of £8.8m. Sharp growth in prescription volumes (25,200 in FY22) continued to drive Accrufer sales in the US (£2.8m), although we note that the number of prescriptions in Q422 (9,324) was slightly lower than previous guidance of 9,700. However, this was offset by better-than-expected European royalty revenues of £1.3m (£0.9m in FY21), translating to a solid £0.5m in Q422 (from £0.14m in Q322). A key highlight of the year was the strategic co-commercialisation of Accrufer in the US with Viatris (previously Mylan), a leading global generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, in December 2022, allowing for broader market coverage and faster ramp-up. We expect benefits from the enlarged salesforce (c 100 from 22 at end FY22) to start showing from Q223. Based on our projections, Shield remains funded to profitability following receipt of a $5m upfront payment from Viatris, and subsequent $10m in incremental funding from AOP Health, and $21.7m from an equity raise.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0715 €
|0,064 €
|0,0075 €
|+11,72%
|10.02./10:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYV81293
|A2AE98
|0,42 €
|0,052 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0715 €
|+11,72%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0879 $
|+8,52%
|09.02.23
|Stuttgart
|0,071 €
|+2,90%
|10:18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|Shield Th.: https://www.shieldth.
|16.01.23