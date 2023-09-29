Shield Therapeutics - Ramped up and heading into a stronger H223

Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison Investment Research

Shield Therapeutics’ H123 results were largely as expected. Despite the minor operational adjustments with the commercialisation ramp-up, our long-term expectations remain unchanged. H123 revenue of $4.3m grew 65.8% y o y and was largely driven by US Accrufer sales. Total prescriptions grew 59% (vs H222) to 26,200 and are anticipated to accelerate in H223 with the completed build out of its sales platform. For the medium term, we anticipate additional launches in the EU and regulatory approvals in China and our longer-term assumptions remain unchanged. Our valuation remains largely unchanged at £390.4m (£388.9m previously), reflecting updates to net cash (including the recent $6.1m equity raise) and our near-term estimate adjustments for volume and operating expenses in line with latest management guidance.

