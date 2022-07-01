Erweiterte Funktionen
Shield Therapeutics - Operating results eclipsed by financing difficulties
01.07.22 07:00
Edison Investment Research
Shield Therapeutics reported FY21 results in line with market expectations, recording revenue of £1.5m, including a maiden £0.1m contribution from the United States after the July 2021 US launch of Accrufer. Early indications from sales outreach efforts are encouraging, with Shield reporting improved payor coverage and 100% quarter-on-quarter growth in US prescription volumes in Q122. The out-licensing agreement signed with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada (in Q122) could expand this market opportunity further. The company also announced a $10m convertible shareholder loan intended to extend its cash runway to end FY22 but comes as Shield was unable to complete a planned $30m equity issue, which would have provided access to a larger, non-dilutive debt facility. Shield will continue to examine other financing opportunities, but may reassess how best to allocate its available resources to its ongoing US sales initiatives, creating a possible overhang for its near-term growth prospects. Our estimates and valuation are under review.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,077 €
|0,0785 €
|-0,0015 €
|-1,91%
|01.07./09:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYV81293
|A2AE98
|0,57 €
|0,077 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,077 €
|-1,91%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0928 $
|-31,26%
|30.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0655 €
|-44,49%
|08:06
= Realtime
