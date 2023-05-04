Erweiterte Funktionen
Shield Therapeutics - FY23 a key year for business traction
04.05.23 13:40
Edison Investment Research
Shield Therapeutics reported its FY22 preliminary results and Q123 business update, the key emphasis of which was the growing traction of Accrufer in the US following the December 2022 co-commercialisation deal with Viatris. The FY22 revenue of £4.5m (+194% y-o-y) was driven by Accrufer US sales (£2.9m vs £0.1m in FY21) and underpinned by a material q-o-q growth in prescriptions during FY22 (25,200 vs 2,500 in FY21). Encouragingly, this trend has continued in Q123 (10,500 prescriptions; +12% q-o-q growth) despite initial operational disruptions related to the integration. With the salesforce approaching full strength (total 100 people) by May, we anticipate H223 to be a vital period for sales traction and market coverage. We have updated our FY23–24 pricing and costs estimates for the FY22 results but maintain our long-term Accrufer growth assumptions. Our revised valuation is £388.9m (£403.4m previously).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,098 $
|0,093 $
|0,005 $
|+5,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYV81293
|A2AE98
|0,20 $
|0,069 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,098 $
|+5,38%
|01.05.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0755 €
|+4,86%
|14:33
|Frankfurt
|0,0755 €
|+0,67%
|08:02
= Realtime
