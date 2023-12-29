Shenghe Aktie: So könnte es weitergehen!

Shenghe's stock price performance in the past 12 months has been -30.23 percent, resulting in an underperformance of -22 percent compared to similar stocks in the "Metals and Mining" industry, which have fallen on average by -8.22 percent. Additionally, the "Materials" sector had an average return of -8.22 percent over the last year, making Shenghe lag 22 percent below this average. This underperformance in both industry and sector comparisons leads to a "Poor" rating in this category.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a prominent signal of technical analysis, measures the upward and downward movements of prices over a period of - exemplary - 7 days. A value between 0 and 30 is considered "oversold," while a value between 70 and 100 is considered "overbought," with values in between being considered neutral. Shenghe's RSI stands at 61.39, leading to a classification of "Neutral." The RSI25, based on a 25-day period, is at 67.31, also indicating a "Neutral" assessment at this level. Overall, the assessment is "Neutral."

The basis of investor sentiment is discussions and interactions of market participants in social media related to the stock market. Shenghe has been the subject of particularly positive discussions in the last two weeks, with nine days dominated by positive topics and three days by negative communication. Currently, over the past one or two days, the focus has also been mainly on positive topics, leading to a "Good" rating for the stock today. As a result, Shenghe receives an overall "Good" rating based on the investor sentiment barometer.

From the last 200 trading days, the average closing price for Shenghe's stock is 12.19 CNH. The closing price on the last trading day was at 9.73 CNH, representing a difference of -20.18 percent, leading to a "Poor" rating from a technical analysis perspective. In addition to the 200-day average, the 50-day average is also often analyzed in the context of technical analysis. For this (10.33 CNH), the last closing price is also below the moving average (-5.81 percent difference). Therefore, Shenghe's stock also receives a "Poor" rating on this shorter-term basis. Overall, Shenghe receives a "Poor" rating for simple technical analysis.