Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SEVERFIELD PLC":
 Aktien    


Severfield - Trading robust with lowest P/E since GFC




13.09.22 07:46
Edison Investment Research

Severfield, the leading structural steel work fabricator in the UK, is benefiting from robust demand from a range of sectors, which is reflected in the elevated order book (£483m vs 2016–21 average of £266m). In India, the joint venture is growing rapidly and capacity is to be expanded to cater for additional demand. However, the growth is not reflected in the c 7x P/E rating, which is the lowest level since the global financial crisis (GFC).

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Massiver Kursschub
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,635 € 0,645 € -0,01 € -1,55% 13.09./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B27YGJ97 A0M10S 0,93 € 0,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,635 € +0,79%  10:10
Frankfurt 0,635 € -1,55%  08:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk löst Uran-Rallye aus - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...