Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SEVERFIELD PLC":
Severfield - Trading robust with lowest P/E since GFC
13.09.22 07:46
Edison Investment Research
Severfield, the leading structural steel work fabricator in the UK, is benefiting from robust demand from a range of sectors, which is reflected in the elevated order book (£483m vs 2016–21 average of £266m). In India, the joint venture is growing rapidly and capacity is to be expanded to cater for additional demand. However, the growth is not reflected in the c 7x P/E rating, which is the lowest level since the global financial crisis (GFC).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,635 €
|0,645 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,55%
|13.09./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B27YGJ97
|A0M10S
|0,93 €
|0,62 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.