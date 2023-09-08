Severfield - FY24 in line, but risks edge up further on

Severfield’s AGM statement highlights that FY24 is expected be in line with management expectations and that the quality of the orderbooks – both in the UK and Europe, and India – remains a key support for the future. That said, the outlook for the UK and continental Europe is less robust in the short term than it was due to the impact of high inflation and the rising interest rate cycle. The FY24e P/E rating of c 7x remains comfortably below the long-term average of 10.0x, implying that some risk is discounted in the rating. The stock yields more than 5%.