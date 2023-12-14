Erweiterte Funktionen
Severfield - FY24 expectations unchanged, order book robust
14.12.23 10:28
Edison Investment Research
Severfield’s H124 results highlighted profit growth despite declining revenue, and management continues to expect full-year results to be in line with previous guidance. The total order book has also remained at elevated levels despite the loss of a large studio contract, highlighting the quality of future work in the UK and Europe, and that it is a key indicator of future earnings visibility. The FY24e P/E rating of 7.0x is comfortably below the long-term average of c 10x, implying some risk is discounted in the rating. The stock yields nearly 6%, which is an added attraction.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,66 €
|0,67 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,49%
|14.12./15:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B27YGJ97
|A0M10S
|0,83 €
|0,61 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
