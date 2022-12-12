Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SEVERFIELD PLC":
 Aktien    


Severfield - Constructing a robust future at a low rating




12.12.22 09:12
Edison Investment Research

The strong interims confirmed Severfield’s robust performance in the current inflationary environment. The company is benefiting from solid demand across a range of sectors, which is reflected in the elevated UK order book (£464m versus the 2016–21 average of £266m). In India, the joint venture (JV) is growing rapidly and capacity is to be expanded to cater for additional demand. We believe the quality of the business and the anticipated growth is not reflected in the FY23e P/E rating of c 7.5x, which is comfortably below the long-term average of 10.4x.

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uranium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,715 € 0,715 € -   € 0,00% 12.12./09:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B27YGJ97 A0M10S 0,86 € 0,51 €
Werte im Artikel
0,72 plus
+1,42%
10,00 minus
-3,85%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,715 € +1,42%  11:31
Frankfurt 0,715 € 0,00%  09:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
646% Uranium Hot Stock: 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...