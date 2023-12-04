Erweiterte Funktionen



Seraphim Space Investment Trust - Spacetech enjoying sustained secular tailwinds




04.12.23 12:06
Edison Investment Research

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT) saw a 12-month share price decline of c 30%, while its NAV fell by only 7.1% in FY23 (to end-June 2023), shielded in part by the downside protection embedded in its investments via preference shares and only one down round out of 11 funding rounds completed by SSIT’s portfolio companies in FY23. Moreover, NAV/share rebounded by 3.9% in Q124, driven by FX gains and fair value uplifts on the back of new funding rounds (D-Orbit’s in particular). This resulted in a further widening of the discount to NAV to c 65%, which is now wider than for other listed venture capital (VC)/growth capital trusts and limited partner (LP) VC portfolios trading on the secondary market in H123. Both SSIT’s holding-level and portfolio-level liquidity look solid, with end-September cash of £29.7m (13% of NAV) and an average 18-month cash runway across its material holdings.

Aktuell
Eilt: 20 Staaten verdreifachen Kernenergie
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ) und 21.300% mit EnCore ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,42 € 0,402 € 0,018 € +4,48% 04.12./13:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKPG0138 A3CS5Y 0,59 € 0,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,42 € +4,48%  29.11.23
Frankfurt 0,364 € 0,00%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,384 € 0,00%  13:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein. Neuer 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...