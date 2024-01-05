Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - New CPT III codes to support reimbursement




05.01.24 07:36
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical announced that the American Medical Association has issued six new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT III) codes for the alfapump system. The issue of these codes augments the existing ICD-10 procedure codes and is expected to assist healthcare professionals and insurers in identifying specific procedures related to the alfapump system for reimbursement. This may broaden and facilitate the future US utilisation and reimbursement for the alfapump for the treatment of recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) on regulatory approval. Sequana had submitted a Premarket Approval application to the US FDA on 27 December for the alfapump device and we remain confident that there is a high likelihood of a positive regulatory approval decision in H224, given the robust efficacy data from the POSEIDON North American pivotal study.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,69 € 4,41 € 0,28 € +6,35% 05.01./08:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 6,10 € 2,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,69 € +6,35%  08:01
München 4,69 € +6,35%  08:04
Stuttgart 4,69 € +6,35%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationeller Durchbruch im Kampf gegen den Hautkrebs - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 279% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...