Sequana Medical - Approaching key inflection points
12.09.22 09:04
Edison Investment Research
Sequana Medical reported H122 financials with expenditure mildly above our forecasts and confirmed previous guidance for its cash runway to last into Q323, including €10m in potential proceeds from its Kreos loan facility. Most importantly, it maintained guidance for key upcoming catalysts, namely its expectation to report top-line data for its North American POSEIDON study of alfapump in recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) in Q422 and to submit a US premarket approval (PMA) application in H223, assuming positive data. Sequana also expects to commence enrolment in H123 for the MOJAVE Phase Ib/IIa US trial assessing DSR 2.0 as short-term direct sodium removal (DSR) therapy in chronic heart failure patients with persistent congestion.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,60 €
|5,54 €
|0,06 €
|+1,08%
|12.09./11:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0974340722
|A2PD78
|8,22 €
|4,75 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
