Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Clear path to sustainable cash generation




01.03.24 08:16
Edison Investment Research

In H124 SenSen delivered positive free cash flow for the first time, a key milestone. The group’s Smart Cities focus and standardised business model supported steady top-line progression, as well as strong gross margin expansion and loss reduction. As end-H1 cash was boosted by an annual Australian development grant, we believe reaching positive free cash flow from the group’s core operating assets remains a key target. Below we outline a pathway for SenSen to deliver this target in Q4, underpinned by consistent top-line growth on a lower cost base.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 387% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,013 € 0,013 € -   € 0,00% 30.12./11:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SNS0 A2H51F 0,035 € 0,013 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,013 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...