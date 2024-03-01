Erweiterte Funktionen
SenSen Networks - Clear path to sustainable cash generation
01.03.24 08:16
Edison Investment Research
In H124 SenSen delivered positive free cash flow for the first time, a key milestone. The group’s Smart Cities focus and standardised business model supported steady top-line progression, as well as strong gross margin expansion and loss reduction. As end-H1 cash was boosted by an annual Australian development grant, we believe reaching positive free cash flow from the group’s core operating assets remains a key target. Below we outline a pathway for SenSen to deliver this target in Q4, underpinned by consistent top-line growth on a lower cost base.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,013 €
|0,013 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.12./11:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SNS0
|A2H51F
|0,035 €
|0,013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,013 €
|0,00%
|08:08
= Realtime
