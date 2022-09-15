SenSen Networks - A story of growth and investing for the future

SenSen Networks (SNS) reported accelerating growth in FY22, with operating results reflecting continued investments to support the company’s rapid, ongoing vertical and geographic expansion. Management’s expense rationalization efforts should stabilize SNS’s cost base. We adjust our forecasts to account for ongoing macro events and rising inflation, though we still forecast substantial growth through FY24. SenSen’s shift to a ‘pragmatic SaaS’ model should boost margins, and we see the company’s growth potential as underappreciated in the market.