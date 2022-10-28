Secure Trust Bank - Prudence despite resilience

In its Q322 trading update, Secure Trust Bank (STB) said business has been trading in line with management expectations. Loan demand has remained strong in its consumer finance niches. However, the bank says it is slowing growth, tightening lending criteria and increasing its focus on operational efficiency to reflect macroeconomic uncertainty. Total loans in Q322 grew 21.5% y-o-y to £2,813m; we are forecasting 15.8% increase for FY22. Asset quality has remained good while the net interest margin remained stable at 5.7% in the face of rising interest rates.