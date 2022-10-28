Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank - Prudence despite resilience




28.10.22 08:36
Edison Investment Research

In its Q322 trading update, Secure Trust Bank (STB) said business has been trading in line with management expectations. Loan demand has remained strong in its consumer finance niches. However, the bank says it is slowing growth, tightening lending criteria and increasing its focus on operational efficiency to reflect macroeconomic uncertainty. Total loans in Q322 grew 21.5% y-o-y to £2,813m; we are forecasting 15.8% increase for FY22. Asset quality has remained good while the net interest margin remained stable at 5.7% in the face of rising interest rates.

Aktuell
Breaking Börsennews - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Hot Stock vor massivem Kurssprung

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Sagenhafte Übernahme. Diese 544% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:45 , Aktiennews
OneMain Aktie: Es gibt was neues!
11:45 , Aktiennews
Hilton Worldwide Aktie: Was macht der Markt [...]
11:45 , Aktiennews
Kursexplosion bei Diageo!
11:45 , Aktiennews
Roku Aktie: Das muss man erstmal verdauen!
11:45 , Aktiennews
Rio Tinto Aktie: Wirklich lohnenswert?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...