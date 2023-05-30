Scandion Oncology - An active quarter with AML plans in the mix

Q123 has been an active quarter for Scandion Oncology with completion of the Phase 1b PANTAX (dose-finding) study and management’s decision to expand the scope of SCO-101 into acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). With many upcoming catalysts, including an update on AML preclinical work in H223, top-line results for CORIST part 3 in H223, and full top-line data for PANTAX by H124, if favourable, we expect material progression of the company’s pipeline. Scandion reported an operating loss of DKK12.0m in Q123 (vs DKK16.3m in Q122) mainly due lower R&D expenses, reflecting the impact of cost control measures announced by management in H222. After updating the net cash position and incorporating the impact of foreign exchange, our valuation of Scandion stands at SEK240.0m or SEK5.9/share (vs SEK238.2m or SEK5.8/share previously).