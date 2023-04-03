Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - PANTAX Phase I trial meets primary endpoint




03.04.23 16:34
Edison Investment Research

Scandion Oncology has announced that the Phase Ib PANTAX trial has concluded and reached its primary endpoint. This study (n=22) evaluated SCO-101, the company’s lead asset, as an add-on therapy for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer (PC). SCO-101, in combination with the chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was established at 200mg for six consecutive days every two weeks. Management has communicated that a more detailed analysis on the full data will be conducted in due course, before deciding the next steps for developing SCO-101 in this indication.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate - 578% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,175 € +59,38%  14:13
Frankfurt 0,175 € +1,16%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...