Scandion Oncology - PANTAX Phase I trial meets primary endpoint

Scandion Oncology has announced that the Phase Ib PANTAX trial has concluded and reached its primary endpoint. This study (n=22) evaluated SCO-101, the company’s lead asset, as an add-on therapy for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer (PC). SCO-101, in combination with the chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was established at 200mg for six consecutive days every two weeks. Management has communicated that a more detailed analysis on the full data will be conducted in due course, before deciding the next steps for developing SCO-101 in this indication.