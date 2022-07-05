Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - Outcome of rights issue




05.07.22 14:42
Edison Investment Research

Scandion Oncology has announced the outcome of a rights issue of up to SEK93.7m. At the end of the subscription period (1 July 2022), approximately 80% of the rights issue has been subscribed, including c 66.5% from guarantors. Management has communicated that it has raised c SEK75m gross, which we estimate will result in a net cash injection of c SEK58m based on estimated transaction costs of SEK17m that were previously announced. Management will now register the rights issue with Danish authorities, at which point the total number of shares outstanding will be raised to 40.7m, an increase of 8.6m shares. We will adjust our forecasts and valuation once the final raise and fee amounts are included in the company’s financial accounts. Management estimates that this cash injection will fund the company into 2024; however, we note this may vary according to clinical trial timelines. We value Scandion Oncology at SEK586.5m or SEK18.3 per share.

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Stark Kaufen
366% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,685 € 0,714 € -0,029 € -4,06% 05.07./17:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0061031895 A2N9BV 1,87 € 0,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,21 € 0,00%  01.06.22
Stuttgart 0,685 € -4,06%  16:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt Stark Kaufen. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...