Scandion Oncology - Approval for CORIST part 3

Scandion Oncology has received approval to initiate part 3 of its Phase II CORIST trial investigating SCO-101 for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Part 3 is an expansion of the trial to evaluate the efficacy of SCO-101 in combination with FOLFIRI in both wild-type RAS (wtRAS) and mutant-RAS patient populations. Part 2 of the trial, which is ongoing, is evaluating wtRAS patients only. With c 44% of mCRC patients possessing the RAS mutation, we believe the pursuit of this new patient population will further enhance SCO-101’s addressable market and commercial opportunity. The expansion has been made possible by an amendment to the ongoing study, utilising activated trial sites to ensure no delays to the current trial timelines. Patient recruitment in part 3 is anticipated to commence in Q322, with initial top-line results expected in Q323. We continue to value Scandion Oncology at SEK586.5m or SEK14.4 per share.