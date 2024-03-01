Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandic Hotels Group - Tender indeed is the North




01.03.24 11:28
Edison Investment Research

Newly confirmed strong finances (just 0.6x net debt/adjusted EBITDA including convertible loan) and continued Nordic market resilience, allied with multiple growth initiatives, are justifiably reinforcing Scandic’s confidence. Moves into economy (Scandic Go) and Germany mark a widening and accelerating hotel pipeline with clear scope to grow (4% of the estate vs pre-pandemic 11%), while a step-change in digitalisation via the new Oracle OPERA Cloud and enhanced loyalty programme are expected to drive material efficiencies and guest engagement. Financial flexibility should allow the company to address concerns about the maturity of the convertible loan (SEK1.2bn) in October. Consensus FY24 pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA forecast of SEK2.5bn give an EV/EBITDA of c 4.7x.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 387% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,658 € 4,679 € -0,021 € -0,45% 01.03./13:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0007640156 A2ABGP 4,68 € 2,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,646 € -0,51%  26.02.24
Stuttgart 4,797 € +5,94%  10:31
Düsseldorf 4,744 € +2,80%  12:31
Berlin 4,658 € +1,11%  08:17
München 4,659 € +0,80%  08:17
Frankfurt 4,658 € -0,45%  08:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 SCANDIC und die Zukunft 17.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...