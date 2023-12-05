Sayona Mining Aktie: Diese Infos sollten Sie kennen!

Sayona Mining has been rated poorly in several aspects. Firstly, their dividend yield is currently at 0%, which is below the industry average of 6.98%. This indicates a negative trend in their dividend policy.

From a technical analysis perspective, Sayona Mining's stock price of 0.081 AUD is 55% below the GD200 (0.18 AUD), suggesting a negative signal. The GD50, which represents the average price over 50 days, is at 0.1 AUD, resulting in a -19% difference from the current stock price. Overall, the technical analysis rates Sayona Mining's stock as "poor".

In terms of sentiment and buzz, there has been a decrease in positive sentiment surrounding the company in the past four weeks. However, there has been an increase in communication frequency, indicating increased discussions about the company. Taking into account both factors, the sentiment and buzz rating for Sayona Mining is also considered "poor".

However, from a fundamental standpoint, Sayona Mining is currently undervalued compared to similar companies in the "Metals and Mining" industry. With a current P/E ratio of 12, compared to the industry average of 48, the company is deemed to have good fundamentals.

Overall, based on these factors, Sayona Mining receives mixed ratings. While their dividend policy and technical analysis are rated as "poor", their fundamental analysis receives a "good" rating.