Sareum Holdings - SDC-1801 poised for the clinic

Sareum’s FY22 results (to end-June 2022) provided both a financial and operational update on the company’s progress with its developmental pipeline. Encouraging progress has been made with SDC-1801 and the company has filed an exploratory clinical trial application (CTA) to initiate a UK-based Phase Ia/b study. Subject to regulatory approval, management intends for Phase Ia of the trial to commence in Q4 of CY22. Additionally, the company continues to progress its preclinical pipeline through the development of its immunoncology asset SDC-1802 as well as explore strategic options for its clinical oncology asset SRA737. With a gross cash balance of £4.3m at the end of FY22, Sareum expects to have sufficient funding to take SDC-1801 through the Phase Ia portion of the study. We see regulatory approval to initiate the SDC-1801 Phase Ia trial as the next major catalyst for Sareum.