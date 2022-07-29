Erweiterte Funktionen


Sareum Holdings - SDC-1801 CTA filed in the UK




29.07.22 10:50
Edison Investment Research

Sareum has announced that it has filed a clinical trial authorisation (CTA) application for its lead asset, SDC-1801, with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The announcement marks a key milestone for the company and paves the way for the clinical transition of its flagship TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor targeting the autoimmune space. Subject to regulatory approval, the Phase Ia trial is expected to start in Q4 CY22 and will evaluate the safety and tolerability of SDC-1801 in healthy subjects. If successful, Sareum will initiate a Phase Ib study in psoriasis (PS) patients in 2023. The £4.3m cash balance at the end of June should be sufficient to take SDC-1801 through Phase Ia clinical trials, with the company continuing to assess funding options to further clinical development.

