Sareum Holdings - SDC-1801 CTA filed in the UK

Sareum has announced that it has filed a clinical trial authorisation (CTA) application for its lead asset, SDC-1801, with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The announcement marks a key milestone for the company and paves the way for the clinical transition of its flagship TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor targeting the autoimmune space. Subject to regulatory approval, the Phase Ia trial is expected to start in Q4 CY22 and will evaluate the safety and tolerability of SDC-1801 in healthy subjects. If successful, Sareum will initiate a Phase Ib study in psoriasis (PS) patients in 2023. The £4.3m cash balance at the end of June should be sufficient to take SDC-1801 through Phase Ia clinical trials, with the company continuing to assess funding options to further clinical development.