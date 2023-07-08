Salmar ASA in 123 Tagen: Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung erwartet - Wie steht die Aktie im Vergleich zum Vorjahr?

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.07.23 18:35
Gurupress

In 123 days, the Salmar ASA company based in Kverva, Norway will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Salmar ASA share perform compared to last year?


There are only 123 days left until the Salmar ASA share, with a current market capitalization of 5.39 billion EUR, will announce its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Both shareholders and analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Salmar ASA generated a revenue of 417.31 million EUR in the third quarter of 2022, there is now an expected jump in revenue of +54.90% to 646.57 million EUR. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -31.10%...


