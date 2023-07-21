Salesforce Aktie: Erwartungen steigen für Quartalsergebnisse, Prognose deutet auf starke Gewinnsteigerung hin

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Salesforce":

In -52 days, the Salesforce company based in San Francisco, United States, will present its quarterly results for the first quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Salesforce stock performing compared to last year?

There are only -52 days left until the Salesforce stock, with a current market capitalization of 197.55 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Salesforce achieved a revenue of 6.60 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, a leap in revenue of +10.30% to 7.29 billion euros is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and increase...