S&U - Results on track to meet FY24 expectations
26.05.23 15:16
Edison Investment Research
S&U, the specialist motor and property finance lender, reported a good start to the financial year with profit before tax (PBT) up £0.3m in the period to 24 May despite group borrowing costs increasing by £3m versus the same period last year. A new £230m funding facility has increased total funding facilities to £280m, giving the group just under £100m to fund its growth plans over the next two years. Although rising interest rates are a headwind, credit quality remains strong, and S&U expects growth to continue in FY24. Our estimates remain unchanged.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,20 €
|28,00 €
|0,20 €
|+0,71%
|26.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|28,20 €
|20,40 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
