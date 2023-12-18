Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - Maintaining cautious approach




18.12.23 11:34
Edison Investment Research

In its update for the August to December period, S&U posted good growth in its net receivables balances in both Advantage and Aspen. Advantage reported a drop in live collections to 91% (H123: 94%), but bad debts and voluntary terminations remain below budget. Aspen continues to experience good volume with transactions improving in the quarter, while repayments remain above budget. Additionally, group borrowings reached £209m as S&U continues to fund its growth initiatives. Management announced that following a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it has appointed a Skilled Person to help further align Advantage Finance’s processes with the FCA’s standards including the new Consumer Duty requirements.

