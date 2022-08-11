Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - H1 growth ahead of expectations
11.08.22 12:18
Edison Investment Research
S&U’s lending growth has been ahead of expectations in H123, despite relatively weak consumer confidence and a conservative underwriting policy. Credit quality has also remained high and the group continues work to underpin this for the future. This and the group’s experience of previous credit cycles should stand it in good stead to address the potential pressures arising from economic headwinds.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,40 €
|24,00 €
|2,40 €
|+10,00%
|11.08./14:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|34,00 €
|22,80 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.