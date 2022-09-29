Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Experienced specialist lender performs well
29.09.22 11:02
Edison Investment Research
With macroeconomic clouds gathering, it is not surprising that a small specialist non-bank lender such as S&U has been derated. However, the main business has a long track record and the group is managed in a conservative way focusing on customers, targeting sustainable long-term growth and employing relatively low gearing.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,40 €
|21,80 €
|-0,40 €
|-1,83%
|29.09./14:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|33,20 €
|20,40 €
