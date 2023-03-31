Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - Confident but remaining prudent in approach




31.03.23 10:16
Edison Investment Research

As a specialist lender, S&U is sensitive to the economic background, but in its main motor finance business it has a strong track record of managing and growing through bumpy conditions. The newer property bridging business is maturing and shares a focus on customer service and a conservative underwriting approach. This provides the group with a sound basis for sustainable long-term growth.

Aktuell
Eilt: 8 Mio. $ Kapital für Übernahmen - 603% Drohnen Aktientip
nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,60 € 25,60 € -   € 0,00% 31.03./12:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007655037 A0BKSX 29,20 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 25,60 € 0,00%  08:01
München 26,00 € 0,00%  08:06
Stuttgart 25,60 € 0,00%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate - 578% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...