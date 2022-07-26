SIGA Technologies - WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.07.22 08:14
Edison Investment Research

On 23 July the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency (only the seventh since 2009). With the anticipated worldwide mobilization and stockpiling of therapeutics worldwide, we believe SIGA is well positioned to leverage this opportunity following recent broad-label approvals for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in the EU and UK. While the US government has been hesitant to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency (there are currently around 2,800 cases in the US), we see an opportunity for TPOXX to expand its label in North America (approved for smallpox), which, if successful, should provide upside to the company’s commercial prospects. We maintain our estimates.

