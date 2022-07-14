Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA Technologies - The year of international expansion




14.07.22 07:43
Edison Investment Research

SIGA secured $28m in international procurement orders for its oral treatment, TPOXX (tecovirimat), including $26m in incremental procurement orders from Canada and $2m from two new (international) jurisdictions. This follows the previously announced $13m procurement order from three international jurisdictions and UK regulatory win, covering all human orthopoxvirus pathogens including smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox and vaccinia complications after vaccination against smallpox. The heightened awareness of infectious diseases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent monkeypox outbreak have been catalysts for the company, as evidenced by recent regulatory and international procurement contract wins. We continue to expect international traction to remain a key driver of growth in the near to medium term.

Aktuell
Achtung: 325% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,54 $ 13,01 $ 1,53 $ +11,76% 14.07./10:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8269171067 919473 14,99 $ 5,70 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 14,64 $ +12,44%  13.07.22
Nasdaq 14,54 $ +11,76%  13.07.22
NYSE 14,525 $ +11,64%  13.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht jetzt nach oben aus - Massives Kaufsignal - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Neuer 398% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
76 Highflyer 2007 wetten... 13.07.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...