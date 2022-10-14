SIGA Technologies - TPOXX trials launched in treating monkeypox

SIGA Technologies has shared an update on the progress of three clinical trials assessing TPOXX for treating monkeypox. Recently, three randomized, placebo-controlled trials were launched in the US, UK and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to assess the safety and efficacy of TPOXX in treating patients with monkeypox. The US and UK trials are both aiming to enroll more than 500 participants, while the DRC is targeting over 450. Positive trial results should boost TPOXX order momentum in the US and other nations, as management plans to file with US regulators for a regulatory review of a TPOXX expanded indication for treating monkeypox. We maintain our valuation of $19.80 per share.