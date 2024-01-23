SIGA Technologies - New captain to steer the ship

SIGA Technologies has appointed Dr Diem Nguyen as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective 27 January 2024. She will be spearheading the company efforts to expand its commercial operations, following the retirement of incumbent CEO, Dr Phil Gomez (who had announced plans to retire in January 2023). Dr Nguyen has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and joins from Xalud Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, where she was the CEO. Prior to Xalud, she served as executive vice president of PPD Inc, a global contract research organization (CRO) and had previously been associated with Pfizer across various commercial roles. We expect SIGA to benefit from her broad industry exposure and commercial know-how in scaling the international footprint of SIGA’s antiviral treatment, TPOXX, the only approved antiviral treatment for smallpox globally.