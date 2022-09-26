Erweiterte Funktionen
SIGA Technologies - Monkeypox likely here to stay
26.09.22 11:19
Edison Investment Research
With approximately 64k global cases, monkeypox has become a growing concern and is less transient than initially acknowledged. We expect SIGA Technologies, the leading smallpox therapeutic manufacturer, to remain a beneficiary through the monkeypox epidemic. SIGA’s TPOXX therapy has a strong track record in treating smallpox, which is in the same orthopoxvirus family as monkeypox. The company’s planned submission and approval of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) remains a key catalyst and the use of TPOXX supports a refined approach to treating monkeypox. Reflecting what we believe are the most likely assumptions, we arrive at a valuation of $19.80/share, up from $9.17/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,255 $
|10,425 $
|-0,17 $
|-1,63%
|26.09./14:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8269171067
|919473
|26,99 $
|5,86 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|76
|Highflyer 2007 wetten...
|13.07.18