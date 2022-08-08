SIGA Technologies - Best is yet to come

SIGA reported strong Q222 results driven by international expansion and rapid response to the larger than-expected monkeypox outbreak. Q222 product sales of $8.6m increased 24% y-o-y and benefited from two first-time contracts, one in a new Asia-Pacific jurisdiction ($4.8m order) and the other with the US Department of Defense. With $60m in orders received year to date from 10 international jurisdictions (of which c $5m has been delivered in H122), we expect the company to have a strong end to the second half of FY22. Longer term, we see an opportunity for TPOXX to expand its label (to include monkeypox) in North America, which is highly predicated on ongoing clinical success. Considering these developments, our estimates are under review.