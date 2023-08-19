Erweiterte Funktionen



SFC Energy: Vorschau auf Quartalszahlen - Erwartungen und Prognosen im dritten Quartal




19.08.23 04:50
Gurupress

In 87 days, the SFC Energy company based in Brunnthal, Germany will release its quarterly figures for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does the SFC Energy stock develop compared to last year?


With just 87 days left until the SFC Energy stock, currently valued at 398.50 million euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While SFC Energy achieved a revenue of 25.62 million euros in the third quarter of 2022, it is now expected to decline by 0.00 percent to reach 0.00 euros. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by 0.00 percent to reach 4.88...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Jetzt startet Börsenstar diesen AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 400% mit KI Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu SFC Energy


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,25 € 22,85 € -0,60 € -2,63% 18.08./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007568578 756857 27,30 € 15,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,35 € -2,19%  18.08.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,00 $ +4,00%  18.07.23
Frankfurt 22,65 € +0,44%  18.08.23
Hamburg 22,60 € -1,31%  18.08.23
Hannover 22,60 € -1,31%  18.08.23
München 22,65 € -1,52%  18.08.23
Stuttgart 22,35 € -1,76%  18.08.23
Düsseldorf 22,25 € -1,77%  18.08.23
Berlin 22,40 € -1,97%  18.08.23
Xetra 22,25 € -2,63%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech-Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. 223% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
918 SFC - mehr als 10% unter Ne. 04.08.23
53 SFC Energy: Jetzt startet die . 28.04.21
  Wird SFC Energy eine neue 2G. 09.05.12
  Löschung 11.09.10
  Ezelleron_Ein ernster Konkurren. 07.05.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...