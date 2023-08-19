SFC Energy: Vorschau auf Quartalszahlen - Erwartungen und Prognosen im dritten Quartal

In 87 days, the SFC Energy company based in Brunnthal, Germany will release its quarterly figures for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does the SFC Energy stock develop compared to last year?

With just 87 days left until the SFC Energy stock, currently valued at 398.50 million euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While SFC Energy achieved a revenue of 25.62 million euros in the third quarter of 2022, it is now expected to decline by 0.00 percent to reach 0.00 euros. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by 0.00 percent to reach 4.88...