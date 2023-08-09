Erweiterte Funktionen



SFC Energy Quartalsbericht: Was Aktionäre von Verkaufs- und Gewinnzahlen erwarten können




09.08.23 02:00
Gurupress

The financial company SFC Energy, based in Brunnthal, Germany, will present its quarterly report for the third quarter in 97 days. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the SFC Energy share perform compared to last year?


There are only 97 days left until the SFC Energy share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 410.65 million, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While SFC Energy achieved sales of EUR 25.62 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.00 percent to EUR 0.00 is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to fall by approximately 0.00 percent to...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Eilt: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar startet jetzt diese Aktie
297% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu SFC Energy


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,85 € 22,95 € -0,10 € -0,44% 08.08./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007568578 756857 27,30 € 15,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,55 € -0,44%  08.08.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,00 $ +4,00%  18.07.23
Düsseldorf 22,55 € +0,45%  08.08.23
Berlin 22,70 € +0,22%  08.08.23
Stuttgart 22,55 € 0,00%  08.08.23
Xetra 22,85 € -0,44%  08.08.23
Hannover 22,65 € -3,00%  08.08.23
Hamburg 22,65 € -3,21%  08.08.23
München 22,55 € -3,22%  08.08.23
Frankfurt 22,65 € -3,41%  08.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. 207% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
918 SFC - mehr als 10% unter Ne. 04.08.23
53 SFC Energy: Jetzt startet die . 28.04.21
  Wird SFC Energy eine neue 2G. 09.05.12
  Löschung 11.09.10
  Ezelleron_Ein ernster Konkurren. 07.05.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...