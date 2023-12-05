SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust - H1 results confirm attractive potential total return

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) has taken a prudent approach to discount rate adjustments in the period, leading to a 10.9p reduction in net asset value (NAV) per share from 101.5p to 90.6p. This was largely driven by a 100bp increase in the weighted average unlevered discount rate to 8.7%. The portfolio valuation at the end of H124 stood at £1,066m and investment cash inflow from the portfolio was £47m (a c 9% increase from H123). SEEIT has declared a total aggregate dividend of 3.12p per share for H124, which is in line with its FY24 target of 6.24p (a 4% y o y increase), while maintaining a dividend cash cover of 1.1x, which is expected to grow by the end of FY24 and over the medium term. SEEIT is currently trading at a 33% discount to NAV with a 10% dividend yield.