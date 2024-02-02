Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income - Termination of coverage

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG), Paradigm Biopharma (PAR), The European Smaller Companies Trust (ESCT), The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT), Channel Islands Property Fund (CIPF), Sequana Medical (SEQUA), RTW Biotech Opportunities (RTW), Itaconix (ITX), Endeavour Mining (EDV), Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) and Molecure (MOC). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.