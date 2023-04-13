Erweiterte Funktionen


Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income - High yield on the energy transition




13.04.23 10:18
Edison Investment Research

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) posted a healthy NAV total return (TR) of 14.5% in FY22, benefiting from rising base rates, as well as seven full exits (realised at an IRR of 14.3–32.5%) and six new investments resulting in the recognition of call premiums (exits) and upfront fees (investments). RCOI’s focus on short-duration lending allowed it to swiftly rebalance its portfolio to energy-transition focused investments. The process is now complete, with over 95% of the end-2022 portfolio being either green loans or sustainability-linked loans (vs c 35% at end-2021).

