Respiri - Wheezo to begin patient use in the US




01.08.22 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has announced that, along with partner Access Telehealth, it has successfully concluded a system integration of the companies’ platforms with the Michigan Children’s Hospital, the company’s first US customer. This includes Respiri’s proprietary wheezo device, application and health portal (which manages respiratory health data) along with Access Telehealth’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform, Remotli. Patient intake is expected to start in the coming weeks and would mark the first patient use of wheezo in the US, feedback from which is likely to set the direction for future uptake. We highlight that the market for wheezo in the US is expected to be physician led and, unlike Respiri’s domestic Australian market, is reimbursed under the relevant RPM procedural terminology codes. The US market therefore presents a significant opportunity for Respiri.

