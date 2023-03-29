Respiri - Wheezo commercialization picking up pace

In a recent business update, Respiri recapped its commercialisation efforts for the wheezo device and associated remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme. Towards the end of Q323, the company has onboarded roughly 100 patients across eight clients, including two client wins during the quarter. We understand that Respiri is also in advanced RPM discussions with two private health insurers and four clinical services companies. Patient onboarding commenced earlier this month at Arkansas Heart Hospital and at an undisclosed North Carolina-based healthcare organisation, and the onboarding process is underway at Michigan Children’s Hospital. Respiri’s recent commercialisation strides, along with new client wins, are anticipated to support the company to reach break-even (c 40,000 unit sales), which we estimate by FY25.