Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Sixth in spate of new client wins




19.12.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has signed its sixth contract for remote monitoring – Hand Family Healthcare, a New Mexico-based primary care practice, has signed up for the full-service wheezo remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme. System integration formalities have been completed and the first patients (with either asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are expected to join the programme shortly. The deal, signed in collaboration with Access Telehealth, indicates growing traction and acceptance of wheezo among healthcare practitioners, with feedback from the first patients (expected in early CY23) potentially opening the door for enhanced market access.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,027 € 0,021 € 0,006 € +28,57% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € 0,019 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,027 € +28,57%  08:44
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...