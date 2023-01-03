Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - New funding to support commercial traction




03.01.23 10:40
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has announced a A$1.5m capital raise through a security purchase plan (SPP) to existing shareholders (up to 30m shares to be issued at A$0.05/share). We note that the SPP is fully underwritten with the new shares expected to enter circulation on 9 February 2023. We expect this cash injection to further support Respiri’s commercialization plans in the US, which have resulted in notable client wins over the past quarter. Six new accounts were signed in H2 CY22 and, most recently, the Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH; deal signed in late November) commenced patient enrolment in the wheezo programme for cardiovascular patients, suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). We expect initial patient feedback (first data readout anticipated in early 2023) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) reimbursement to underpin Respiri’s longer-term growth potential.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0265 € 0,029 € -0,0025 € -8,62% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € 0,019 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0265 € -8,62%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...